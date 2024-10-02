Blast at illegal cracker factory leaves 3 dead in Bareilly

LUCKNOW At least three people were killed and six others injured after five houses collapsed on Wednesday evening following a massive blast in a house where an illegal cracker manufacturing unit was operational in a crowded residential area of a village in Bareilly district, said police officials in Lucknow. Police and locals carry out rescue work after an explosion at a firecrackers factory in Kalyanpur village of Bareilly district, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The incident took place in Kalyanpur village around 4.30pm when a group of people were busy manufacturing crackers in the house of one Rahman Shah. The owner was into cracker manufacturing business in partnership with his two relatives - Nazim and Nasir, they said.

The intensity of the blast was such that Shah’s house and four other adjoining houses turned into debris and the sound of the blast was heard by people over 2 km away. Two of the deceased were identified as Tabassum and Rukshana.

IG (Bareilly Range) Rakesh Singh confirmed the death of three people, including two women, in the incident. He said the rescue operation was still on and more people were suspected to be buried under the debris.

Another police official informed that the bodies of two women were recovered while parts of a mutilated body were also found on the spot. He suspected that several others were buried under the debris and the number of deaths/injuries was likely to increase further. Six injured people were undergoing treatment at a nearby community health center (CHC) in Ramnagar and other hospitals of Bareilly.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths of people in the blast and expressed solidarity with the families of the deceased. He directed district officials to rush to the spot and carry out rescue operations to pull out those buried under the debris. He directed district officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured people.

Additional superintendent of police (Bareilly) Mukesh Chandra informed that forces from five police stations had been roped for the rescue operation. He said primary investigation suggested that Rahman Shah’s licence for cracker manufacturing had expired, and the manufacturing was going on illegally.