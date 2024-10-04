Bone marrow transplant unit in KGMU within six months

LUCKNOW: An eight-bed bone marrow transplant unit would come up in King George’s Medical University within the next six to eight months, informed vice chancellor Dr. Soniya Nityanand on Thursday. As part of a tripartite MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) signed between KGMU, CanKids (an NGO advocating for child cancer) and Aditya Birla Capital Foundation , this unit will be the second such facility in the city apart from the one in Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences. An eight-bed bone marrow transplant unit would come up in King George’s Medical University within the next six to eight months (Pic for representation)

The VC informed, “Bone marrow transplants generally cost a patient a minimum of Rs. 15 to 18 lakh, but the unit at KGMU will provide the same facility at a subsidised cost of Rs. 8 to 10 lakh.” She added that not only patients of Lucknow, but also those suffering from thalassemia, aplastic anaemia and blood cancer in other cities and states could also come here for treatment.

An amount of Rs. 2.75 crore in CSR (corporate social responsibility) funding has been allotted for the establishment of this unit, including capacity building training of nurses and sanitation workers who will be deployed in the unit.

Further, HEPA filters (High Effiiciency Particulate Air filters) will be installed in the unit so as to keep the air pure and clean. “Patients can be affected by bacteria, viruses and fungus due to direct air. Therefore, filtered air will be supplied in the unit,” said Dr. Nityanand.

Additionally, kidney transplant procedures will also begin at KGMU after being stalled due to the lack of an ICU. On this, the VC said, “A five-bed ICU of the nephrology department located in Shatabdi Bhawan has been prepared for kidney transplant. Patients are being screened for transplant and regular transplants will start soon.”