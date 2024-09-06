Boost spirit of learning among students: Yogi to teachers

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday urged teachers to not become part of trade unions as it was against their dignity. Instead, they should raise their issue-based demands in a democratic way and through proper channel as the state government would consider all their demands with regards, he added. UP CM honouring a teacher on the Teachers’ Day in Gorakhpur. (HT photo)

Yogi was addressing a gathering at Baba Gambhirnath auditorium here after felicitating 54 teachers, including 41 of basic schools and 23 of secondary schools, with state teachers award on the Teachers’ Day. Expressing his concerns, he said despite increase in population, strength of students was decreasing in schools.

The CM said teachers should adopt innovative methods to teach and boost sprit of learning among students. “To get prestige in the society, teachers have a lot of hard work to do,” he added.

Yogi was of view that educational institutions should focus on research and prepare students to face challenges. He said honoured teachers should get representation in educational services’ commission and in state council of educational research and training.

He further said NITI Aayog had appreciated Uttar Pradesh Government’s “Kayakalp” scheme for renovation of infrastructure in basic school.

Secondary education minister Gulab Devi applauded the state government for strengthening infrastructure in educational institutions. She said 8,023 teachers had been recruited in government intermediate colleges in the past seven years. Besides, 34,074 teachers had got jobs in in aided-intermediate colleges, she added.

State basic education minister Sandeep Singh said the government had constructed 18,381 smart classes and 890 labs across U.P.