Bulldozer action moves to Akbar Nagar phase 1; 54 structures knocked down

LUCKNOW After the completion of demolition drive in Akbar Nagar phase 2, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday evening started razing illegal structures in phase I of the area. Demolition drive underway at Akbar Nagar in Lucknow. (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

The drive was scheduled from Friday, but as most of the people had vacated their houses, it began on Thursday. There are over 1,000 establishments, big and small, in phase I of Akbar Nagar, said Gyanendra Verma, additional secretary, LDA.

So far, 449 structures had been demolished in both phases of Akbar Nagar. The figure included 83 establishments in phase 2 and 54 in phase I razed on Thursday, stated a press note by the LDA.

“Safety measures have been undertaken at the site and a total of 700 security personnel, including police, PAC and State Disaster Reserve Force (SDRF), are present here. We are monitoring everything with the help of CCTV cameras and drones,” said DCP central, Raveena Tyagi.

“We are also keeping an eye on social media so that no rumours surface on these platforms,” she added.