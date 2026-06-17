Bun-makkhan dispute exposes fake IPS demanding salutes

LUCKNOW What began as a dispute over a bun-makkhan and a cup of tea at a roadside stall in Lucknow’s Gol Market in Mahanagar area ended with the arrest of a man who allegedly posed as an IPS officer and demanded that policemen salute him. A video of the purported exchange later went viral on social media. According to the ACP, the first incident took place on June 13 night when a quarrel broke out between Shukla and a tea vendor, Viru Gupta, over payment for tea and bun-makkhan at a stall near Gol Market crossing. (Pic for representation)

“The accused, identified as Mithilesh Shukla, 38, was arrested by Mahanagar police after he was found impersonating a senior police officer and allegedly obstructing government work,” said ACP (Mahanagar) Ankit Kumar.

According to the ACP, the first incident took place on June 13 night when a quarrel broke out between Shukla and a tea vendor, Viru Gupta, over payment for tea and bun-makkhan at a stall near Gol Market crossing. “A police team reached the spot after receiving information about the altercation. When officers tried to question him, Shukla allegedly introduced himself as an IPS officer posted in Noida and began berating the policemen,” the ACP added.

“Where’s your cap...why didn’t you salute me? I am an IPS officer from Noida,” he allegedly told the officers, while also questioning them about their uniforms and caps, police said in their statement.

“The officers grew suspicious and asked him to produce an identity card. Shukla reportedly claimed that he did not have it with him and left the spot, saying he would return with proof,” said the ACP.

The matter resurfaced on June 15 when police again received information that the same man was creating a disturbance at the tea stall. He was brought to Mahanagar police station for questioning.

During interrogation, Shukla admitted that he was not an IPS officer, police said. Investigators found that he worked as an accounts executive at an electronics company’s office in Noida’s Sector 18.

Police in their statement further said Shukla had falsely projected himself as an IPS officer and allegedly threatened police personnel while they were performing official duties. “A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and he was subsequently arrested,” it added.