Can’t trust BJP with caste census data: Akhilesh

: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday expressed doubts over figures and data that will be issued by the Central government after the caste-based census. National President Akhilesh Yadav addressing a press conference at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow on Monday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

He expressed this view on the day when the central government issued a notification for conducting India’s 16th census, which will include caste enumeration in 2027.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that the BJP couldn’t give correct data of those who died in the Mahakumbh 2025 and hence it can’t be trusted with the caste census data either.

The Kannauj MP made these comments during a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow.

“The BJP is the party that lies the most. The entire government lied about the death toll of devotees in the accident that took place in Prayagraj Mahakumbh,” he said.

“The government did not reveal the correct number of people who died in the Kumbh incident but the money was given to the families of the deceased after reaching their homes. If people did not die in the stampede, then under which rule was the money given and on whose orders was it given?” the SP chief asked.

On the census notification, he said, “People who can lie in a holy matter like Mahakumbh are not trustworthy. Such people cannot be trusted in the matter of voter list and caste census data. The BJP government manipulates the data. Everyone has to keep an eye on the caste census data. One has to be completely alert.”

Turning to other issues, Yadav alleged,”The BJP government has ruined the health department like the electricity department. There is no infrastructure in the medical colleges.”

Accusing the BJP government of usurping the rights of the PDA (Pichda or backwards, Dalits and Alpsankhyak or minorities), Yadav claimed it is not giving reservation as per rules.

“No one is getting justice in the BJP government. Both the deputy chief ministers of the BJP government are instigating caste conflict,” he said.

In response to a question, Yadav said fighting should stop between countries.

“We are not in favour of any war. We will ask the central government to bring back all the citizens of our country who are stranded in war-torn countries,” he stated.

Yadav also chaired a meeting of the SP minority wing at the SP office in Lucknow.

Describing the Samajwadi Minority Sabha as a very important organisation of the party, he said, “Everyone has pledged that they will work to improve their voter list. To stop the conspiracy, plot and rigging of the BJP in the elections, we will go to villages, streets and mohallas to correct the voter list. We will file an objection to the fake votes created by BJP.”