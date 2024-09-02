Cattle smugglers open fire on police team in Ambedkarnagar village, two held

Tension prevailed in a Muslim-dominated Ambedkarnagar village after cattle smugglers opened fire on police patrol team on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. (Pic for representation)

Taking action, the police force launched a massive search operation in the village after calling more police personnel from over a dozen police stations early on Saturday morning, said police.

Police officials said that two accused were arrested during search operation carried out in every house of the village after recovering slaughtered calf from their house on Saturday morning.

Sharing further details, Ambedkarnagar additional superintendent of police (ASP), West, Vishal Pandey said the incident happened at Alanpur village under Ibrahimpur police station when four cattle smugglers opened fire on a police patrol team when the latter tried to intercept them after spotting suspicious activities on Saturday midnight.

He said the constables in the patrol team had a narrow escape and they alerted their senior officials about the incident. He said the villagers came out in support of the four accused when a police team from local station tried to carry out search operation in the village after which police force from over a dozen police stations were called and marathon search operation was launched.

Pandey said he himself led the search operation and searched every house of the village after appealing villagers for cooperation.

“Over 300 police personnel carried out the search in the village and arrested two accused Dilshad Beg and Mohd Ashraf after recovering 32 kilograms of meat of slaughtered calf from their house. A singe barrel gun apparently used in firing on police patrol team and other incriminating evidence were recovered from the house,” he emphasized.

He said the arrested accused are history sheeters and involved in multiple offences in the past. He said the police have booked them for attempt to murder by opening fire on police patrol team as well as charges of illegal firearm possession and charges under Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act has been slapped on them. He said further efforts are on to arrest the remaining two accused.