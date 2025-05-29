CBI’s Op Chakra V: Transnational cybercrime ring targeting Japanese citizens busted

LUCKNOW The CBI arrested six alleged members of a transnational cybercrime syndicate that targeted Japanese citizens. These people, including three from Varanasi and one from Ayodhya, were held following searches at 19 locations in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The action was part of efforts to combat cyber crimes under Operation Chakra V, said officials on Thursday. The syndicate operated call centres designed to appear as legitimate customer service centres, through which victims were deceived into believing that their electronic devices were compromised. (Pic for representation)

The arrested accused were identified as three Varanasi residents - Shubham Jaiswal, Vivek Raj and Adarsh Kumar and one Ayodhya resident - Rohit Maurya. Two others were identified as Ashu Singh and Kapil Ghakhar from Delhi and Panipat, respectively, CBI officials stated in a release.

The federal agency conducted coordinated searches on May 28 to dismantle two illegal call centres engaged in a sophisticated transnational tech support scam targeting Japanese citizens.

The CBI seized substantial digital and physical evidence indicative of the large-scale operations of the syndicate. Preliminary investigation confirmed that the scam leveraged advanced social engineering techniques and technical subterfuge to manipulate victims and extract money under false pretenses.

The agency spokesperson stated that the CBI had registered a regular case based on credible intelligence indicating the existence of a cybercrime syndicate defrauding foreign nationals —particularly Japanese citizens — by impersonating as technical support personnel

from reputed multinational corporations, including Microsoft. The syndicate operated call centres designed to appear as legitimate customer service centres, through which victims were deceived into believing that their electronic devices were compromised.

On this pretext, victims were coerced into transferring funds into mule accounts.

“Following the registration of the case, the CBI worked in close coordination with the National Police Agency of Japan and Microsoft Corporation. This collaborative international engagement proved critical in identifying the perpetrators and tracing the operational

structure of the syndicates, ultimately leading to the successful crackdown in India,” the spokesperson explained.

The CBI reiterated its unwavering commitment to tackling the dynamic and evolving threats posed by cybercrime. The agency continues to strengthen its strategic and operational capabilities in the domain of cybercrime detection, investigation, and prosecution

in collaboration with domestic and international stakeholders. Operations like Chakra V underline the agency’s resolve to bring cybercriminals to justice and safeguard citizens across borders from digital exploitation, he added.