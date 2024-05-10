The Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), a top plant research laboratory of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has inked pact with Haleon UK Trading Limited for economic betterment, livelihood improvement, environmental stewardship and develop sustainable supply chain in menthol mint farming and processing in Barabanki. CIMAP-Haleon pact to help Barabanki farmers in mint farming (File)

The MoU was signed at the Science Centre, New Delhi, by the institute’s director Prabodh Kumar Trivedi and Vedika Kapoor, director, government affairs & communication – Indian subcontinent, Haleon India in presence of N Kalaiselvi, director general, CSIR and secretary, Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR).

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“The project will be for four years wherein more than 5000 farmers of Barabanki would benefit by the high yielding variety (CIM-Unnati) of menthol mint, improved agro-technologies for reducing the inputs and improve the yield, drone-based crop monitoring and spraying at farmers’ field, solar distillation unit to reduce the carbon footprints and also waste to wealth initiatives like vermicomposting from distillation waste,” said Trivedi.

“This project will also help in improvement of soil and environment by reducing the input requirement of the mint crop,” said Kalaiselvi.

”Through our Haleon Health Mint supply chain programme we will source trusted, sustainably sourced ingredients and empower farmers along with minimising environmental impact. We are grateful to CSIR for partnering with us to advance the development of a sustainable mint supply chain,” said Kapoor.