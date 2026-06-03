Gorakhpur , Reiterating his government's uncompromising stance on law and order, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state's zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals would continue without exception. CM inaugurates eastern UP's first flatted factory complex, reiterates zero tolerance on crime

He warned that those attempting to deprive the poor of their rights, intimidate traders, or compromise the dignity of women would face strict action.

Addressing a public gathering after inaugurating eastern Uttar Pradesh's first flatted factory complex at the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority , he said security was the foundation of development and industrial growth.

"Without security, neither good governance nor prosperity is possible. Those who do not understand the language of law will be dealt with in a language they understand. The state's zero-tolerance policy against crime and criminals would continue without exception. Those attempting to deprive the poor of their rights, intimidate traders, or compromise the dignity of women would face strict action," he said.

Adityanath inaugurated the ₹42.5-crore flatted factory complex and an EWS-LIG housing project for industrial workers.

He also launched and laid foundation stones for 71 development projects worth nearly ₹208 crore in GIDA.

Highlighting the state's industrial progress, Adityanath said the improved law-and-order situation helped Uttar Pradesh attract investment proposals worth ₹50 lakh crore, of which projects worth ₹15 lakh crore have already been grounded.

He added that MSME promotion had generated employment opportunities for nearly three crore people across the state. The chief minister also noted that more than nine lakh government jobs had been provided since 2017 through a transparent recruitment process.

He credited the state's industrial growth to a stable and secure environment. Calling the flatted factory complex a 'plug-and-play' model for MSMEs, Adityanath said entrepreneurs lacking resources to purchase land and establish factories could begin operations immediately with minimal investment.

He also highlighted GIDA's rapid transformation over the past nine years, stating that the industrial hub had emerged as a major employment centre with investments from leading manufacturing and beverage companies. He later inspected the newly inaugurated facilities and planted saplings on the premises.

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