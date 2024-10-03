CM Yogi launches robotic machine for cleaning Gorakhpur sewers

GORAKHPUR Giving a major boost to urban sanitation, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced introduction of robotic technology for sewer cleaning in Gorakhpur on Thursday—the first day of Shardiya Navratri. CM Yogi Adityanath seeing the Bandicoot— a robotic machine for cleaning manholes—gifted to the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation on October 3. (HT photo)

Bandicoot—a robotic machine for cleaning sewers and manholes—was gifted to the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation on the occasion. This new technology promises to speed up sewer cleaning process significantly.

The CM inaugurated a faecal sludge dewatering machine, designed to safely process human waste and other bioproducts from toilets, further enhancing city’s waste management capabilities.

Yogi also launched “Pink Mobile Toilets” for women, aimed at improving sanitation facilities in public spaces.

The event took place on Park Road in Civil Lines where the CM inspected the new toilets, equipped with sanitary napkin dispensers and baby care facilities etc. These mobile toilets have been developed from outdated buses and run on solar power.

A cafe has also been integrated into the mobile toilet unit, operated by a women’s self-help group. This is the second pink mobile toilet in Gorakhpur. The first one is located near Ramgarh Lake.

Moreover, Yogi flagged off a dozen door-to-door garbage collection vehicles, urging citizens to celebrate Dussehra as a “zero waste” festival.

Municipal commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal and mayor Manglesh Srivastava expressed their gratitude to the CM for his efforts to strengthen the city’s sanitation infrastructure.