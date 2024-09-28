CM Yogi reviews flood situation, asks officials to ensure prompt relief work

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officers of the districts concerned to conduct relief work promptly in view of the rain. He said the officers should visit their respective areas and keep an eye on the relief work and provide all possible help to the affected people. UP CM instructed the district magistrates to assess the damage to crops and provide a report to the government. (HT file)

The CM was reviewing the flood situation arising due to heavy rain in various districts of Uttar Pradesh here on Saturday. He said in case of loss of life, the permissible relief amount of ₹4 lakh should be provided to each affected family immediately.

Those whose houses were damaged or animals were lost should be provided the permissible financial assistance immediately, Yogi added. He said in case of waterlogging, effective arrangements should be made for drainage. The water level of the rivers should be continuously monitored.

The CM instructed the district magistrates to assess the damage to crops and provide a report to the government so that further action could be taken to provide compensation to the affected farmers as per rules.