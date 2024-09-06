CM Yogi steps down from stage to fete injured teacher

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took a step beyond protocol during the state teachers’ award distribution ceremony held at Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium in Gorakhpur on Thursday as he stepped down from the stage to give away the award to an injured teacher. UP CM Yogi Adityanath came down from the stage to honour the injured teacher from Aligarh. (HT photo)

The CM personally presented the award to Moolchandra who was unable to walk to the stage due to a leg injury. During the ceremony, which was attended by many dignitaries, Yogi honoured 54 teachers for their outstanding contributions to education.

However, when it was time for Moolchandra, headmaster, primary school, Suratgarh, from Aligarh’s Atrauli block to be recognized, Yogi noticed the teacher’s injury.

Instead of waiting for him to come to the stage, the CM, in a spontaneous act, descended from the stage and walked over to where Moolchandra was seated.

He handed the certificate of honour to the injured teacher, inquired about his well-being and wished him a speedy recovery.

Moolchandra, moved by Yogi’s gesture, expressed his gratitude, saying, “I never imagined the CM would come to me to present the award. This moment is unforgettable and reflects the highest respect and reverence for all teachers.”