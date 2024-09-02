CM Yogi to inaugurate 3-day Armed Forces Festival on Sep 3

Armed forces festival, showcasing latest weapon systems and equipment of Army, Navy and Airforce, will be held from September 3 to 5 at Surya Khel Parisar-1 in Lucknow Cantonment. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the event on September 3 at 10 am. The event is open to public between 10 am to 6 pm. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

The festival guarantees a mesmerizing display of the might of Armed Forces. A number of thrilling events such as slithering, para jumps and insertion of special forces through helicopters, paramotors, microlight flying, flypast by fighter aircraft, horse, dog and motorcycle display etc. are on the anvil. Audience will also be able to witness capability of modern technology based and latest military weapon system such as tanks, infantry weapons, artillery guns, etc.

The festival is open to all citizens.

List of events

Flypast by Indian Airforce

Horse and Dog show

Motorcycle display

Para jumps and combat demo by special forces

Extraction of troops through helicopters

Para motors, microlight and drones flying

Air warrior drill team and naval display