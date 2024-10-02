CM Yogi to launch phase V of Mission Shakti on Oct 3

The state government will organise women’s festival as part of the fifth phase of Mission Shakti, dedicated to safety, dignity, and self-reliance of women across Uttar Pradesh, stated a press note from the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday. (Sourced)

The initiative aims to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship among women.

UP police additional director general (ADG) Padmaja Chauhan, who is heading the Women and Child Protection Organization, announced that the chief minister will officially launch the fifth phase of Mission Shakti from his official residence on the first day of Sharadiya Navratri on Thursday. She said Mission Shakti nodal officers (deputy commissioners of police/additional superintendents of police) from various districts will join the program virtually. Simultaneously, women empowerment rallies will be organised in all commissionerates and districts, including the state capital.

“During the event, the CM will unveil various government schemes aimed at enhancing the safety, empowerment, and self-reliance of women. The Women’s Fest, to be held at the 1090 intersection in Lucknow, will provide a platform for women to pursue self-employment and entrepreneurship,” the ADG stated and added, “Organised by women’s self-help groups, the fest will feature an exhibition showcasing products made by these groups. A variety of events, including cultural evenings, health check-up camps, motivational talks, street plays, quiz programmes, and cleanliness and health sessions will also be part of the festivities”.