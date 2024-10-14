Urban development and energy minister AK Sharma inaugurated the construction of seven roads under the Chief Minister Green Road Infrastructure Development (CM-GRID) scheme here on Saturday. This initiative, costing ₹186.46 crore, aims to transform urban mobility in the state capital. CM-GRID: Seven Lucknow roads to get ₹ 186 crore makeover

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal was also present during the launch.

CM-GRID, under which roads of 10 to 45 meters in width will be built, are aimed at reducing road accidents while enhancing civic amenities.

Sharma emphasised the initiative’s importance in making Lucknow a global city and improving essential services for citizens. He said, “We are committed to uplifting urban infrastructure and ensuring development reaches the grassroots level.”

In addition to road construction, there will be underground utility trench corridors for water, sewer, and gas pipelines, which will streamline urban services and reduce street clutter. Green spaces, pedestrian paths, and safe junctions will be integrated, promoting sustainable urban living.

“This project embodies our commitment to creating cost-effective green infrastructure while enhancing urban mobility,” added Sharma.

The state government has earmarked ₹800 crore for the scheme in the 2024-25 fiscal, demonstrating a strong commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its residents.

The construction will connect various routes across the city, with each road designed to integrate seamlessly into the existing urban landscape. Kharakwal said, “These roads will facilitate better connectivity across Lucknow, enhancing convenience for residents.”

As part of the initiative, construction will be taken up on Kalidas Crossing-Civil Hospital, DSO Crossing-Lucknow Zoo and Gol Market-Kapoorthala Crossing stretches, and some key neighborhoods. This comprehensive approach aims not only at enhancing transportation but also at addressing the environmental challenges faced by urban centers.

MLA Neeraj Bora said that these roads would set a new benchmark for urban infrastructure in the region. “The CM-Grid scheme is not just about roads; it’s about transforming the very fabric of our cities. This scheme is expected to create positive impact on socio-economic development.”

MLA OP Srivastava added that the construction of these roads was critical for socio-economic upliftment and would pave the way for future projects aimed at enhancing infrastructure in 17 key cities under the scheme.