Davos pacts: UP to set up single window team to implement 31 MoUs

Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday said its team signed 31 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) for an estimated investment of over ₹2.92 lakh crore at 56th Annual Convention of the World Economic Forum (WEF) organised at Davos-Klosters in Switzerland from January 19 to 23. UP minister for finance Suresh Khanna led the state government’s team to Davos (HT File Photo)

The state government will set up a dedicated single window team to implement these MoUs to expedite the pace of development and create jobs and achieve the objective of making the state a trillion-dollar economy.

UP minister for finance Suresh Khanna, who led the state government’s team to Davos-Klosters, said UP’s team underlined its commitment to make the state a competitive destination at the global level.

He said the MoUs have been signed for investment in data centre, renewable energy, waste to energy, manufacturing and artificial intelligence (AI) sectors, following discussions held with the world leaders, policy makers and the investors at 119 meetings there.

He said the MoUs signed there included the one signed with AM Green to set up 1 GW AI-centric data centre at Greater NOIDA with an investment of ₹2.1 lakh crore. He said SA Technologies also proposes an investment of ₹200 crore. He said REC Limited signed MoU to develop 500 MW agriculture waste to energy projects with an investment of ₹8,000 crore.

He said Rashmi Metallurgical Private Limited proposes to invest ₹4,000 crore to set up a 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant in the state. Adecco India proposes to set up a centre in the state to support the state’s service sector and growing investment ecosystem.

Khanna said there was good perception about Uttar Pradesh among investors with the state’s camp remaining in focus at the India Pavillion attracting large crowds vis-a-vis others there. He said India Pavillion focused on tales of investment, economic changes and technological opportunities.

He said about 3000 participants from 130 countries attended the WEF meeting organised under the theme ‘A Spirit of Dialogue’ against the most complex geopolitical backdrop in decades.

He said Prahalad Joshi, union minister for new and renewable energy, union minister for IT and electronics Ashvini Vaishnav and senior officers of department for promotion of industry and internal trade were part of India’s delegation.

He said UP’s delegation also included Amit Singh, infrastructure and industrial development commissioner and secretary to chief minister, Vijay Kiran Anand, chief executive officer, Invest UP, and Indrajeet Singh, director, UP NEDA. This was the third consecutive year that the state government displayed the state’s development journey and potential investment there.