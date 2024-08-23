Docs’ strike leaves behind load of over 2K surgeries in U.P.

Although resident doctors on Friday resumed duty after their nine-day strike in protest against the brutal rape and murder of a woman resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, their stir led to a backlog of over 2,000 surgeries across Uttar Pradesh. The strike ended late on Thursday evening. King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, conducts over 200 surgeries a day. (For Representation)

It would take over a month to deal with the situation. For instance, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, conducts over 200 surgeries a day. And the list of operations is prepared almost a week earlier.It means when the strike started, the list was ready till the next week. During the strike, around 40% of the listed surgeries were performed this means a backlog of 140 cases per day.

With strike over, routine surgeries are back and over 200 operations will be conducted daily now. What remains is adjusting the backlog, which is estimated to be around 700 surgeries at the KGMU alone. Officials said attention was being paid to clear the backlog.

“Our operating theatres run till 3.30 pm which we intend to extend till 5 pm. This in a bid to increase the number of daily elective surgeries by 20% to clear the backlog,” said Dr KK Singh, in charge, media cell, at KGMU on Friday—the day 4,000 resident doctors resumed work across 35 medical institutes in government sector and 30 medical colleges in private sector.

At the SGPGIMS due to the absence of resident doctors, over 250 elective surgeries across various specialties were deferred that the hospital administration re-scheduled. On Friday, the first full day after the strike ended, the hospital saw a significant uptick in patient activity. A total of 298 new patient registrations were recorded during the day.

SGPGIMS director Prof Radha Krishan Dhiman said, “The resumption of patient care services here marks a significant relief for patients and staff alike. However, serious patients were treated by the doctors even during the strike of residents.”

It is estimated that pendency at KGMU would take at least one-and-half month to get over since the faculty and residents here have to operate upon at least 220 patients daily that are listed under elective surgery in different departments.

At Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), pendency is not that much. “We have about 40 pending surgeries that are likely to be done in the next 15 days. Our operating theatres will function even till 5 pm, which means out OTs will run up till 7 pm,” said Prof Bhuvan Chandra Tiwari, spokesperson for RMLIMS.

He said, “Operating theatres were functional during strike also and worked till late evening. Hence, the pendency is low.” At the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital (KSSSCIH), there is hardly any pendency as the patient footfall is less as compared to other institutes.

Across the state, several institutes reported pendency of surgeries that they are planning to conduct in the coming days. The institutes have given fresh dates to patients for surgery.

Around 170 surgeries at BHU hosp in normal days

Resident doctors of Sir Sundar Lal Hospital, BHU Hospital and trauma centre in Varanasi had been on strike since August 13. In normal days, around 170 surgeries are performed in operation theatres of various departments. As per an estimate, there is a backlog of over 600 surgeries at the hospital.

Strike led to backlog at Meerut med college too

Principal, LLRM Medical College, Meerut Dr R C Gupta admitted pendency of cases but could not provide the number. He said the work was disrupted for a week due to the strike of doctors and it has created a backlog in surgery cases. He said, “I don’t have exact numbers right now”.

Agra med college gears up to tackle situation

Dr Prashant Gupta, principal, Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra, said impact will be visible in days ahead. “The admission on Friday doubled as compared to the routine days. Surgery department is geared up to clear the backlog the number of which is yet to be ascertained.”

Efforts on normalise things at GSVM college, Kanpur

In Kanpur, the affiliated hospital of GSVM Medical College is facing a backlog of around 600 surgeries. Dr GD Yadav, head, surgery department, has indicated that elective surgeries saw a 50 percent drop.

While emergency surgeries continued during the strike, postponed elective procedures are now being rescheduled and addressed. Efforts are being made to reduce the backlog and resume normal surgical operations as quickly as possible.

Backlog in BRD Gorakhpur

Principal, BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, Dr Ram Kumar said minor surgery cases were affected while elective surgeries, intensive care unit and emergency operated normally even during the strike. However, he admitted that a significant drop of patients at OPD was witnessed.

Medical college officials said daily, 15 elective and 60 minor surgeries used to take place and on very first day of strike 12 elective and 45 minor surgeries were postponed. This trend continued for eight days increasing backlog of elective surgeries.

MLN Medical College, Prayagraj

Principal, MLN Medical College, Prayagraj, Dr Vatsala Mishra said surgeries of critical patients were regularly performed at the hospital during strike.