Durja Puja: Rituals and reverence to enrich celebrations at Ramakrishna Math in Lucknow

As the state capital gets set to renew its bond of piety with the Goddess during the Durga Puja celebrations, the Ramakrishna Math in Nirala Nagar is quietly preparing for a traditional worship focusing solely on the rituals as followed by Belur Math, in contrast to the many themed pujas elsewhere. Ramakrishna Math in Nirala Nagar is quietly preparing for a traditional worship (HT)

“The primary focus will be on the worship of Durga, which will be conducted in various forms, including a pitcher (ghata), nine different plants (Navapatrika), a clay idol, a scriptural book (Chandi paath or Saptasati), a five-year-old girl (Kumari), sacrificial fire (Havan), and the attendance of the general public participating in the ritual,” said Swami Muktinathananda, adhyaksha (head) of Ramakrishna Math, Lucknow.

The rituals will be carried out by Swami Satyavidananda (Tantradharak) who has come from Malliankarani, Tamil Nadu, while Brahmachari Himadari of Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama, Sikra Kulingram in West Bengal, will perform the worship. Swami Pratibhananda Maharaj from Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram, Vrindavan, will recite the scriptural book (Chandipaath).

“Durga Puja will be celebrated by the Ramakrishna Math on its spacious campus at Nirala Nagar, Lucknow, from Tuesday (October 8) till Sunday (October 13). All the rituals will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel: Ramakrishna Math, Lucknow. Durga Puja is our most awaited celebration of the year and we really wish to multiply this enjoyment with the presence of devotees during this Sharodiya Utsav,” Swami Muktinathananda said.

KUMARI PUJA ON ASHTAMI

During Kumari Puja, Goddess Durga will be invoked in a little girl and worshipped by sanyasis of the Ramakrishna order.

“The special attraction of the festival will be Kumari Puja i.e, worship of Devi Durga in the form of a five-year-old girl at 9 am on Ashtami (Friday, October 11). It symbolises the special presence of the Divine Mother within every woman,” said Swami Muktinathananda, talking to the media.

“Shortlisting a little girl for the occasion is a difficult task as several devotees aspire to see their daughter being worshipped as the deity. We do a small session with a few girls to see how long they can sit quietly. On Ashtami day, the girl will be draped in a saree, to be decked with flower ornaments and a lot more,” he explained.

SANDHI PUJA

Another special attraction will be Sandhi puja, the climax of the five-day celebration. It will comprise the concluding 24 minutes of Ashtami and the first 24 minutes of Navami tithi from 11:43 am to 12:31 pm on Friday (October 11).

NAVAPATRIKA

The Divine Mother will be worshipped at the time of Bodhan (invocation) on the evening of the very first day (October 8) with nine types of plants.

They will include banana (Kadali), black yam (Kalaghuinya), turmeric (haldi), Jayanti, Green yam (Man ghuiyan), Ashok, paddy (Dhan), pomegranate (Anar) and bael.