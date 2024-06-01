ED starts probe into corruption cases against ex-CCSU VC, 2 others

MEERUT The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has started investigation in corruption cases against former vice chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh University ( CCSU) Prof. Rampal Singh, former finance controller Chandra Kiran Singh and a professor . A social activist advocate Dr. Sandeep Pahal sent complaints to the Raj Bhavan and Prof RP Singh was dismissed on June 27 2005. (Pic for represaentation)

The university’s registrar Dhirendra Kumar has submitted documents required by the enforcement directorate. “ We have provided them all documents which they required,” said the registrar who,refused to share more details about the case .

The Enforcement Directorate’s officials have sought records under Section 52 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002, including Aadhar card, PAN card, salary slip, bank accounts, branch contact numbers with names and their current address.

Along with this, copies of the entire investigation report, charge sheet and the statements given by them have also been sought . The university was also asked to provide information about any embezzlement and irregularities committed by them.

Prof. RP Singh was appointed vice chancellor of CCSU in March 2003 and was accused of allegedly being involved in corruption during his tenure .Complaints were sent to the Raj Bhavan and the President of India and a high level investigation was started to probe the charges against him, finance controller and a professor.

It came to light that RP Singh had wrongly recognized more than 150 B.Ed and other self-finance colleges and there were irregularities in building contracts and in appointments.

A social activist advocate Dr. Sandeep Pahal sent complaints to the Raj Bhavan and Prof RP Singh was dismissed on June 27 2005. He filed a petition in the high court against his dismissal but the court rejected his petition due to lack of evidence and serious allegations against him.

Since then the case was under investigation which has now been taken up by the ED.