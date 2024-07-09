Ensure uninterrupted power supply as per roster, says UP energy minister

Energy minister AK Sharma on Tuesday instructed UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply in all areas of the state as per the schedule and provide additional power where there are extra cuts to compensate. He also emphasised that consumers should not face power cuts during the rainy season. For Representation Only (HT File)

“Efforts should be made to rectify faults and power disruptions promptly. Take prompt cognisance of consumer complaints and ensure quality resolutions. Efforts should also be made for revenue collection in proportion to the power supply,” Sharma said while chairing a review meeting here.

He highlighted that to strengthen the state’s economy, along with an adequate power supply, the efficiency, dedication, and courteous conduct of power personnel are essential.

He said that to ensure 24-hour power supply in the state, all personnel must curb power theft and reduce line losses, as well as collect the value of consumed power. Strict action should be taken against those who steal power.

“Efforts should be made to collect revenue from large consumers instead of harassing small consumers. Prevent major power thefts at all costs, and vigilance teams should identify a thousand to five hundred areas across the state to prevent power theft and increase revenue,” he added.

The minister also suggested that meetings should be held to establish communication between public representatives and power personnel, and the problems raised by them should be resolved, and their suggestions should be implemented.

Pointing out that during the rainy season, electrical equipment, poles, stay wires, and transformers often get electrified, posing a risk of loss of life and livestock, he told officials to ensure that these should be inspected regularly.

UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel reported that despite high power supply this summer, revenue collection was low. Instructions have been given to the MDs of all DISCOMs to identify distribution divisions and substations with lower throughput rates than the previous year and take action against the officials responsible.