e-Transport Mission: U.P. govt set to expand services across state

The Yogi Adityanath government is set to expand modern e-transport services across Uttar Pradesh, keeping in mind people's convenience, a government spokesman said here on Saturday,

“In line with CM’s vision, these services will be entirely faceless and contactless, streamlining the delivery of various services through an online platform. This initiative aims to provide a ‘one stop solution’ for citizens, eliminating the need to visit government offices for transport-related services, he said.

Already, the transport department of Uttar Pradesh has implemented advanced facilities such as the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) and e-challan services. Building on this foundation, the state is now accelerating efforts to introduce Aadhaar authentication-based ‘Vahan Faceless Services’ and ‘Sarathi Faceless Services.’

The e-Transport Mission, spearheaded by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), is an ambitious initiative aimed at modernising the IT infrastructure and service delivery in India’s transport sector. This mission is designed to enhance the efficiency, transparency, accountability, and reliability of transport services, with a key focus on reducing the public’s reliance on regional transport offices (RTOs) by expanding the availability of online services.

The e-Transport Mission provides automated RTO operations, a nationwide transport database, and over 150 services tailored for citizens and businesses. Flagship programmes under this mission include Vahan, Sarathi, e-Challan, and pollution certificates, which play a crucial role in streamlining transport-related processes across the country.

Through Vahan e-services, the project offers a range of services including vehicle homologation, registration, fitness and inspection, vehicle conversion and alteration, taxation modules, national permits, smart card issuance, and online fancy number checks.

It also facilitates the management of check posts for vehicles from other states, payment gateway interfaces, and the National Register of RCs, among others.

Similarly, Sarathi focuses on driver-related solutions, offering services such as new learning licenses, online tests, international permits, appointment management, driver training enrollment, conductor licenses, driving test tracks, and access to the National Register of DLs.

“The range of initiatives being implemented across the state to modernise its transport infrastructure includes the integration of smart cities such as Saharanpur, Firozabad, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, and Ayodhya with the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) and the e-challan portal,

the spokesman said.

“Additionally, ITMS-based overloading challan systems are being introduced in key locations like Noida, Agra, and Mathura, along with a CCTV-based challan system on the Purvanchal and Lucknow-Agra Expressways,” he added.

The project also encompasses the establishment of vehicle scrapping facilities, automated vehicle fitness centres, automated driving test tracks, and the automated approval of special permits.

The issuance of digitally signed stage carriage permits by the state transport authority and the implementation of Aadhaar-based authentication and face-recognition technology in the learning license service are further steps toward enhancing the state’s e-transport services.

Moreover, the e-Transport Mission includes the rollout of the Vahan Green Seva Portal, the integration of driving licence services related to Sarathi with the e-District portal under the Business Reforms Action Plan, and the incorporation of the Electric Vehicle Subsidy Portal of the Uttar Pradesh transport department.

Services will also be made available through the M Parivahan app, with efforts to strengthen e-transport services on the CSC and e-District platforms.