Farmers facing neglect under Yogi govt: Akhilesh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 27, 2024 10:41 PM IST

The govt is not able to provide fertilisers, seeds and other facilities to farmers, alleges SP chief

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday alleged that farmers were being exploited at every level under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh. There was shortage of DAP fertiliser and farmers had to stand in long queues throughout the day to get it, he further alleged.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

“Farmers are victims of neglect in the BJP regime. The BJP had made many tall promises to farmers like doubling their income, but none of the promises were fulfilled. This government is not able to provide fertilisers, seeds and other facilities to farmers,” he alleged in a statement.

“Farmers need DAP, NPK and other fertilisers for sowing potatoes, wheat and other crops but farmers of Kannauj, Mainpuri, Sambhal and other districts are wandering here and there for DAP fertiliser. There is no fertiliser at cooperative societies,” the SP chief further alleged.

“In Sambhal, farmers are seen standing in long queues for DAP throughout the day. Still, fertilisers are not available. Farmers are feeling cheated,” he alleged.

Raising the issue of flood in many districts, Akhilesh said, “In the BJP government, the Annadata is surrounded by crisis. Farmers in Terai districts are suffering as hundreds of villages are in the grip of flood. Their crops have been destroyed and no help is being received from the government.”

“There is panic among farmers and common people due to wolves and wild animals in Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Balrampur and Sitapur districts. Many people have lost their lives in attacks by wild animals,” he said.

“Similarly, due to stray animals, farmers’ crops are suffering huge losses but this government is least bothered about the problems of the farmers. Corruption and inefficiency dominate the entire system,” Akhilesh alleged.

“This government’s attitude towards farmers has always been full of neglect. Its policies are anti-farmer and exploitative. Farmers are being exploited at every level,” the SP chief alleged.

