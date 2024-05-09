FAUX PAS: OMR sheets of CSJMU distributed in LU exam

LUCKNOW: In a case of gross negligence at the ongoing Lucknow University (LU) semester examination, OMR sheets of the Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU) were distributed to students on Thursday. The issue came to light when students pointed it out to the examiners on duty. Furthermore, the distributed OMR sheets were from the previous session, i.e., 2022-23. The LU OMR answer sheet requires candidates to fill in the exam date, while CSJMU made provisions for the exam date and the candidate’s date of birth (Sourced)

Students claimed that the two universities had different QR codes, and under such circumstances, they were concerned about the evaluation of their papers. They were forced to write their exams on OMR sheets from CSJM University as no arrangements were made to replace them. However, the exam controller’s office claimed that it responded to the alarm raised by students, after which those OMR sheets were replaced. But reports indicated that several colleges affiliated with LU received the OMR sheets meant for CSJMU, and no alternative arrangements were made. Even in the other four districts, students had to write the exam on CSJM OMR sheets.

The incident occurred during the second shift of the exam scheduled between 11:30 am to 1 pm. The exams scheduled were: BSc second semester Chemistry, Statistics, BA Philosophy. Despite LU claiming that all corrective measures were taken, students are concerned that LU, which received an A++ ranking from NAAC, is playing truant with their future.

“Several differences exist between the OMR sheets of LU and CSJMU. While LU only requires candidates to write their roll number, the CSJMU OMR sheet has provisions for both roll number and enrollment number. To fill their roll number, LU’s OMR has 13 boxes, whereas CSJMU provides only 11 boxes,” said an angry undergraduate Statistics student.

“The LU OMR sheet does not require students to provide their fathers’ and mothers’ names, whereas the CSJM University OMR sheet had provisions to write the names of both parents,” he said.

“The LU OMR answer sheet requires candidates to fill in the exam date, while CSJMU made provisions for the exam date and the candidate’s date of birth. Examiners and office bearers of the Degree College Teachers Association blamed Lucknow University’s exam cell for gross negligence,” he added.

LU Associated College Teachers’ Association office-bearers criticised the University examination cell for glaring negligence and laxity regarding the agency responsible for printing the question papers and OMR sheets.

“Printing errors were found in some OMR sheets, which were immediately resolved by changing them, and it was ensured that the candidates did not face any inconvenience,” said Vidya Nand Tripathi, controller of examinations, without providing an explanation for why LU students at several colleges were asked to write their 13-digit roll number in CSJM OMR sheets, which only had 11 boxes.