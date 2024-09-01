Finding a usable Pink Toilet an uphill task for Lko women

Lucknow: When Akashra Rajratnam, 23, a lawyer, leaves home in the morning she makes sure not to drink a lot of water because it takes her an hour to reach her office and there are no usable washrooms on the way. This is, however, not just the case with Rajratnam but with several women in the city who have to commute to different places for work. Pink Toilet near Chowk locked. (HT)

Those who have to spend time outside find themselves constrained when it comes to options for toilet facilities.

To note, as many as 74 Pink Toilets were constructed in Lucknow as part of the Smart City project and were meant exclusively for women. However, in a reality check, HT found most of these washrooms locked.

“Our country gained independence 78 years ago, but even today, we lag in infrastructure which could provide proper facilities to women. Finding a clean public washroom is an uphill task. The other day, I was in urgent need of using a washroom. I stopped near the powerhouse crossing and found that instead of a washroom a tailoring centre was being operated there,” said Rajratnam.

A Pink Toilet near Goel market had an encroachment notice pasted on the door which was even signed by the zonal officer. The others near Chowk, Manoj Pandey Chauraha, in Indiranagar, near Sahara complex in Gomti Nagar, near Qaiserbagh crossing and near Gomti Nagar Railway Station were also found locked.

The stretch between Polytechnic crossing to Hazratganj lacks any Pink Toilet if driving via Lohia Path. Similarly, the stretch of Faizabad Road between Polytechnic crossing to IT College also lacks Pink Toilets.

Several women who HT interacted with during the reality check commute around the city daily. They said that the condition of the other public washrooms was also bad and also they did not feel safe entering them.

Nikita Pahwa, 23, said that most of the Pink Toilets were locked and entering the public washrooms seemed unsafe.

“I prefer to hold on till I reach my destination. At times I even end up getting dehydrated, but it is at least better than having an awful experience in such washrooms,” said Pahwa.

Manisha, 31, also said that even though there were certain self-hygiene sprays available in the market, they were not accessible to everybody.

“Visiting public washrooms is a direct invitation to urinary diseases. The Pink Toilets should be opened in more spots across the city and should be accessible to women,” said Manisha.

Snigdha Singh, 25, shared that the conditions become even worse for women at the time of their menstruation cycles.

“The washrooms specifically for women with facilities of a sanitary pad vending machine is a must. Good sanitation facilities are not just our need but also right,” said Singh.