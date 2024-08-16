 Five die in two mishaps in U.P.’s Kaushambi - Hindustan Times
Five die in two mishaps in U.P.’s Kaushambi

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Aug 17, 2024 05:44 AM IST

Two road accidents in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district left five dead and several injured. Police and officials rushed to the scene; victims were taken to hospital.

Five people died and several others sustained injuries in two road accidents under Kokhraj police station of Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district on Thursday, police said. Senior police and administrative officials reached the spot and rushed the injured to hospital.

The two road accidents occurred under Kokhraj police station of Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district. (For Representation)
As per reports, residents of Balrampur area of Chhattisgarh had gone to Baijnath Dham with ‘Kanwar’ and were going to Varanasi in a pickup van when their vehicle collided with a stationary container near Gulamipur village early in the morning.

Manipal, 65, Phenku, 62, and Shivkumari, 4,5 died on the spot. Sixteen others in the van were injured. Investigation revealed that 21 people were travelling in the pickup vehicle.

In another incident, a Tata magic vehicle carrying pilgrims was hit by a speeding trailer near Kalyanpur overbridge killing two people identified as Dinesh Kumar, 45, and Amarnath 60. Twenty-eight others in the vehicle were injured.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Five die in two mishaps in U.P.’s Kaushambi
