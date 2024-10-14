For Mahakumbh, GRP force to grow by 10 times in Prayagraj

In view of the Mahakumbh Mela scheduled to take place in Prayagraj in January, the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Uttar Pradesh will be getting an additional 10,000 personnel from civil police for security arrangements and to manage crowd flow at 13 railway stations in and around the city. Around 800 of them are likely to be women, officials said. GRP officials as well as other state police authorities are making arrangements keeping in mind the stampede that caused 42 deaths at the then Allahabad station during Kumbh in 2013. (File)

Besides, 12,000 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will also be deployed for on board security on around 1,000 special trains to be run from the mega event.

GRP additional director general (ADG) Prakash D said the GRP had around 1,000 police personnel, 130 of whom were women, in Prayagraj. He said such a small force would not be able to manage things when a huge crowd turned up during the Mahakumbh.

“We will get around 10,000 additional personnel for better security arrangements and crowd management at railway stations for nearly two months from January 13 to March 8,” he said, adding traffic cops would be managing the traffic outside railway stations.

The ADG said the police force to be deployed for the Mahakumbh would be given crowd control training in three phases. He added most of the devotees at the Mela were expected to be from different Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Another police official involved in the Mela arrangements said a turnout of five crore people was expected only during Mauni Amavasya bath on January 29. Similarly, two-and-half crore devotees are expected to visit the city on Basant Panchami on February 2, two crore during Magh Purnima on February 12, 1.40 crore on Makar Sankranti to January 14, around 80 lakh on Maha Shivaratri on February 26, and about 70 lakhs on Paush Purnima on January 13.

90 holding areas, 9 GRP stations

Forty-two people were killed in a stampede at the Allahabad Railway Station during Mauni Amavasya bath on February 10, 2013. Further investigation into the incident had revealed that the stampede was due to a sudden increase in the crowd.

“Learning from the past incident, this time the GRP will make 90 holding areas for passengers near railway stations”, said the ADG.

Besides, nine GRP stations, seven outposts and three police lines will be made in Prayagraj to ensure proper deployment during Maha Kumbh. He said there would be continuous joint track patrolling of GRP, railways and RPF in view of the incidents happening on railway tracks across the country. He said the proposal has also been sent to install CCTV in the engine and side coaches of all trains so that proper video vigil could be done.