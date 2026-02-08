Fourth incident in 4 days: Close shave for biker in Lucknow

Even as the threat of deadly kite string (manjha) continues to lurk on city streets, yet another biker narrowly escaped a fatal injury in the Chowk area on Saturday afternoon, the fourth such incident reported in a span of four days. The bruises on the youth’s neck after manjha mishap. (Sourced)

According to Chowk police, the biker suffered minor cuts on his neck after coming in contact with the sharp string. A video circulated on social media showed the youth with two injuries on his neck, saying it could have been another tragedy.

“The string was not Chinese manjha but normal manjha. No complaint has been submitted at the police station or any outpost,” a police official said, quoting Chowk SHO Nagesh Upadhyay.

The incident adds to a series of recent manjha-related accidents in the city.

On February 5, a power department employee sustained a deep neck injury in Gomti Nagar Extension. Hours earlier, a retired Army man riding along Shaheed Path in the same area suffered severe cuts on his cheek and lips and required nearly 30 stitches. A day before that, 33-year-old Mohammad Shoaib was killed in Bazaarkhala after his throat was slit by the banned string.

Residents alleged that despite the ban, Chinese manjha continues to be sold openly. They demanded strict action against sellers, intensified checking drives and exemplary punishment for violators.

3-day hunt, no results

Meanwhile, police searches launched after the Bazaarkhala incident (February 4) failed to yield results. Teams from 54 police stations across five zones conducted checks, but “nothing concrete” was found as the drive came to an end on Saturday, a senior officer said on the condition of anonymity, claiming banned strings were not recovered during raids.

However, online platforms continue to openly sell banned manjha and ensure doorstep delivery in minutes.

JCP (law and order) Babloo Kumar and police commissioner Amrendra K Sengar were contacted, but they declined to comment on the issue.