Fuel supply stabilises in Lko as concerns ease; LPG agencies remain open on Sunday

After days of disruption, petrol and diesel supply in Lucknow almost stabilised on Sunday, with long queues disappearing from most fuel stations across the city. Residents reported smooth availability at nearly all petrol pumps, easing anxiety caused by shortage rumours. There was smooth availability at nearly all petrol pumps in the state capital. (HT)

Meanwhile, all 118 gas agencies in the city remained open on Sunday following a high-level meeting between district administration officials and oil company representatives. Authorities said supplies would be dispatched as soon as indents are received, ensuring minimal gaps in availability.

However, an incident at the Baba Vishwanath Gas Agency in Jankipuram marred otherwise smooth operations. A dispute over LPG cylinder delivery escalated, with staff allegedly shoving customers and shutting the agency gate, triggering panic. An elderly man fell down the stairs during the scuffle, sparking public outrage. Residents demanded action against the staff, citing repeated issues of misreported deliveries and unprofessional behaviour.

Officials sought to reassure the public. “We are monitoring the supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG closely. While there may be isolated concerns, operations are returning to normal at most locations,” ADM (civil supplies) Jyoti Gautam said.

District magistrate Vishakh G added said oil companies have been instructed to maintain constant vigilance, monitor stocks, and coordinate with agencies to prevent further disruptions.

Industry stakeholders also received a boost. Following the central government’s 20% increase in non-domestic LPG allocation, Uttar Pradesh industries are now receiving 70% of their pre-crisis quota, providing relief to sectors including steel, textiles, glass, chemicals, and automotive units. Ritesh Srivastava, general secretary of the Sarojini Nagar Industrial Area Manufacturers’ Association, called the move a “much-needed lifeline” for resuming smooth operations.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) state head Sanjay Bhandari confirmed that on Saturday, LPG supply reached 7.6 lakh cylinders against bookings of 11.5 lakh, and all petrol pumps operated normally without queues. Officials said Sunday operations were aimed at enhancing consumer convenience, preventing hoarding, and stabilising fuel distribution across the city.