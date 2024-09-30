Fusion of education, spirituality must for freedom from anarchy: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said in today’s world, true freedom from anarchy can be achieved only through integration of education and spirituality. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

He encouraged revival of the traditional Arya Samaj practices of ‘yajna’ and ‘havan’ in gurukuls, saying that the customs helped maintain a spiritual and disciplined atmosphere in gurukuls in the olden times leading to better academic results.

The CM expressed these views while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a new auditorium, five classrooms and an administrative building at Mewalal Gupta Gurukul Vidyalaya here.

He praised the efforts of the Gorakhpur Gurukul Society for reviving the gurukul and said, “The construction work has been completed on time by the Gorakhpur Development Authority with a CSR fund of ₹1.05 crore.”

Yogi expressed satisfaction over the efforts made in Gorakhpur for skill development and proper training of students. He highlighted the importance of fostering self-reliance in the younger generation to enable them to contribute to the nation.

The CM reiterated the state government’s commitment to providing quality education to every child. Referring to PM Narendra Modi’s National Education Policy (NEP), he highlighted that the policy is designed for the holistic development of students and is aligned with modern needs.

During his visit, the CM inspected the Gurukul Vidyalaya, observing classroom activities and interacting with students. He also saw a cultural event.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, mayor Manglesh Srivastava, vice-chancellor of DDU Gorakhpur University Prof Poonam Tandon and president of Gorakhpur Gurukul Society, Pramod Kumar were prominent among those present on the occasion.

Solar energy to power Gorakhnath univ soon

The CM chaired a meeting of the executive council of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath University here on Sunday. He announced that the university would soon operate solely on solar energy.