Ganesh Utsav begins in Lko with traditional zeal, enthusiasm

Amid bhajans and chants of ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’ citizens installed Lord Ganesha idols at various pandals in the city on Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday. Ganesh Chaturthi being celebrated at Jhulelal Ghat in Lucknow on Saturday (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The 10-day festival of Ganesh Utsav celebrates the birthday of God of wisdom and intellect, Lord Ganesha and will culminate on Anant Chaturdashi on September 16.

The ‘Manautiyon ke Raja’ resembling Siddhi Vinayak idol in Mumbai was set at Jhulelal Vatika. A priest from Varanasi along with a few others from Ayodhya offered prayers while the idol was being installed at the pandal. Later, in the evening, bhajans were rendered by classical singers.

The pandal resembling Jagannath Temple of Puri at Paper Mill Colony continued to be abuzz with devotees throughout the day. While at a pandal in Chowk, the idol from Mumbai resembling Lalbaghcha Raja was installed and at the 103-year-old Puja in Aminabad, members of Maharashtra Samaj immersed themselves in traditional celebrations. The elderly of the Maharashtra Samaj were felicitated on the occasion.

A customary celebration to mark one day Ganesh Utsav was held at Ekta Sadan by the members of Odia community. A celebration promoting women’s safety and women’s empowerment began at Bada Shivala Sankata Devi temple in Chaupatiya, where the same metal idol is installed each year to promote the idea of environmental conservation.

Pandals in Aminabad ke Raja and Oscar Sai Yoga Kendra began celebrations by promoting spiritualism while one set by Ganesh Vihar Vikas Samiti promoted the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ scheme of the government.

Rita Sharma, 35, was accompanied by her five-year-old daughter, Shreya, when she visited Manautiyon ke Raja pandal. “We have been coming here for the last five years. Coming here feels divine, and it also helps me and my daughter soak in the spirit of celebrations,” said Sharma.

Shreya Pandey, 26, and her friends Ritika, Isha and Swati attended the pandal near Aminabad. “Being a weekend we were free from our professional commitments which gave us an opportunity to spend some quality time while hopping pandals in the area,” said Swati.