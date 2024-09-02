Ganesh Utsav: From a small migrant tradition to citywide celebration in Lucknow

The Ganesh Utsav, once a modest celebration attended by fewer than 50 people and led by migrants from the erstwhile Bombay Presidency in Aminabad, has grown increasingly popular and grander each year. This 10-day festival, beginning on Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on September 7. A 103-year-old photograph of the inaugural Ganesh Utsav celebrations in the city. (HT)

The Maharashtrian Samaj, which has organised the Aminabad celebrations since 1921, was founded by migrants from Maharashtra, including the Natu, Vaishampayan, Tambe, and Joshi families. Inspired by Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s call for public celebrations to unify people, the event has flourished over the decades.

According to official data from the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, over 110 Ganesh Puja pandals had been registered by August 27, Friday, for this year’s celebrations.

At Laxman Mela Ground, the ‘Manautiyo ke Raja’ pandal marks its 19th year with a grand 14,000 sq. ft. air-conditioned, waterproof structure designed to resemble Padmavati’s Palace. Bharat Bhushan, a member of the organising committee, shared that a 5.5-foot replica of Mumbai’s famous Siddhi Vinayak idol will be displayed, and the event will promote environmental conservation with plans to immerse the idol in a pit at the site. Dance dramas will also be performed daily from 7 pm.

Meanwhile, the ‘Papermill ke Bappa’ pandal at Papermill Colony will feature a structure inspired by the Jagannath Puri temple. According to organising committee member Prateek Sinha, the pandal’s construction used 2,400 meters of fabric, 13,000 feet of wood, and 50-60 kg of nails. An 11-foot idol resembling Mumbai’s Lalbagh ke Raja will also be part of the celebrations.

At Lohia Lawn in Chowk, the Shri Ganesha Utsava Mandal will showcase the state’s diverse cultural heritage. Umesh Patil, an organiser, revealed that an idol resembling Lalbagh ke Raja, crafted by a Pune-based artist, will be featured.

The traditional Ganesh Utsav, organised by the Maharashtrian Samaj in Aminabad for 103 years, will continue with an eco-friendly idol depicting Lord Ganesha seated on a lotus flower. Dinesh Joshi, a member of the organising committee, added that artists from Maharashtra will perform during the celebrations.

The ‘Aminabad ke Raja’ pandal in Aminabad market will focus on promoting spirituality and religious enthusiasm this year.