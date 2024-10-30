Green Diwali: Environment consciousness coaxes Gen Z to quit crackers

A few years back, looking at his grandmother, getting troubled by the continuous noise from firecrackers, Jai Mishra, 23, decided not to burst them. For representation only (HT File Photo)

His resolution continues till date and every Diwali, he not only does not buy firecrackers but also campaigns in his family and friends to either stop bursting or reduce the number of crackers.

“I saw several harmful effects of firecrackers on human health including that on the elderly and children. After reading several news pieces, I also understood the adverse effects of firecrackers on the environment which made me quit them completely,” said Mishra.

This is not just him, but several Gen Zs are getting concerned about their surroundings and people around, which is why they are distancing themselves from bursting crackers.

Aanya Mishra, 15, said that from time to time she had been studying about climate change, global warming and pollution.

“If we as commoners don’t stop ourselves from engaging in activities that cause pollution, we are degrading the quality of living. Besides, bursting crackers is not connected to history or culture but it is being promoted as part of marketing tactics. The supply of crackers is only due to the demand in the market. If we stop buying them completely, we can maintain the air quality even after the festive season ends,” said Mishra.

Similarly, Nikita Pahwa, 23, said that she stopped bursting firecrackers completely after she adopted stray dogs in the locality.

“Every Diwali, I see my dog babies getting scared and troubled due to the noise and air pollution caused by firecrackers. I feel sad that even the birds and squirrels are hard to find for a few days after the festival. It is high time we understand the importance of coexistence. It is equally their right to live as it is ours,” said Pahwa.

Ananya Sharma, 14, also stopped buying crackers after reading about Greta Thunberg’s and Sonam Wangchuk’s campaigns for climate change. “I believe that the idea of promoting environment conservation should be promoted among children from the very beginning so that we can have clean air to breathe and better living conditions around us,” said Sharma.