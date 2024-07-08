Grit over impediment: Disadvantaged by polio, Ruchi strikes gold thrice on world stage

It is a story of grit and determination. She went with a dream to conquer the International Para Badminton Open Championship held in Uganda and returned home with three gold medals. Ruchi Trivedi in action during the International Para Badminton Open Championship held in Uganda (HT Photo)

Ruchi Trivedi, a student of Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University, Lucknow and two other girls from the university also participated. Swati won two bronze medals while another girl, Kanak Singh Jadaun put on an impressive show but could not win a medal.

Ruchi Trivedi was grit and determination personified at the Uganda Para Badminton International Tournament held between July 1 to 7. A student of MBA first year, Ruchi won the women’s single gold medal, women’s double gold medal and mixed doubles gold medal. When she was three-years-old, Ruchi, a native of Hardoi, was struck by polio.

“It was a huge honour for me as I walked up to the podium to collect the gold medal thrice. Hours of hard practice sessions and drills were rewarded at this international tournament,” she said while talking to HT over phone from Uganda.

“With their limited resources, my parents did everything possible for my treatment: from allelopathy to homeopathy and also Ayurveda. I even underwent surgery when I was 10 or 12 years old but it was not successful. But the fire within me kept me going. Apart from academics, I wanted to do something extra to prove my mettle. Gradually, I picked up badminton and hone skills,” she said.

“Five years ago, I got admission in Dr Shakuntala University in B Com and pursued the sport. I participated at many national and international events. But I never thought that I’ll win three gold medals at this tournament. Players from Brazil gave me tough competition but eventually I emerged the winner. It is very heartening,” she said. Ruchi played in a wheelchair and it is not easy to make the right move with it.

Without a right hand, Swati still won two bronze medals. “It was a proud moment for me and for my family who stood by me and supported my dream,” said Swati from the airport over phone.

Vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Sanjay Singh, has congratulated the players for their good performance in the competition and said that this is a very proud moment for the university as Ruchi Trivedi and Swati have brought laurels to the institution.

“Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University has a barrier-free special stadium and trainers equipped with international level facilities for the disabled, the result of which is that these students of the university are representing the country,” said Prof Pandey Rajeevnayan, director of sports and yoga cell of the university.