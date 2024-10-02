Guv, CM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary with special programmes being organised to mark the occasion across Uttar Pradesh. U.P. governor Anandiben Patel (HT File Photo)

The governor garlanded a picture of Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Bhawan and a procession (Swachhta Prabhat Pheri) was organised as part of cleanliness drive (Swachhta Seva Pakhwada).

Yogi called the Mahatma a hero of India’s freedom struggle under whose leadership the country gained independence and spoke about his contribution to both the nation and humanity. He was speaking at a programme at the regional Gandhi Ashram on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth

anniversary.

“It was once said that the sun never set on the British Empire, yet the freedom movement led by Mahatma Gandhi succeeded in bringing down that empire,” said Yogi, who spun the charkha, enjoyed devotional songs, and purchased Khadi garments there and made an online payment for the same.

He said the freedom struggle gained momentum with the Swadeshi movement that united the citizens. “The linking of the freedom movement with the Swadeshi campaign under Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership ignited a spirit of pride and self-reliance in every citizen. Khadi became the symbol of that movement,” he remarked.

Yogi laid emphasis on the Swachh Bharat Mission that he said aimed at realising Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of cleanliness, which is as significant today as it was 100 years ago. He said the mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a decade ago continues to reach new milestones.

He said the construction of toilets in over 12 crore households across the country is not just a push for cleanliness, but also a campaign to uphold women’s dignity.

He said “Without empowering women, society cannot achieve self-reliance. Gandhi’s ideals of cleanliness, women’s empowerment, Swadeshi, and self-reliance are just as relevant in the present day.”

He said powerful and capable nations have all achieved self-reliance first. “Countries like the United States, France, Germany, and Japan have boosted their economies through entrepreneurship. He said Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative served to advance Mahatma Gandhi’s Swadeshi movement to new heights.

He said various programmes under the Seva Pakhwada, which began on Vishwakarma Jayanti and PM Modi’s birthday (September 17), are concluding on Gandhi Jayanti, October 2, after aligning with Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s legacy on September 25. He said Khadi must become a part of citizens’ daily lives. He announced a 25% discount on Khadi products for 108 days at the Gandhi Ashram, encouraging people to buy Khadi during this period.

Yogi also paid floral tributes to the Mahatma at his statue at the GPO on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Schoolchildren honoured the Father of the Nation by singing devotional songs like “Narayan-Narayan Jai Govind Hare,” “Wah Shakti Humein Do Dayanidhe,” and “Raghupati Raghav Rajaram.”

He led a symbolic cleanliness drive, sweeping the roads to promote the message of cleanliness.