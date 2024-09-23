Hyderabad civic body panel praises LMC cleanliness efforts

With the aim of studying the efforts undertaken by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) under the Swachh Bharat Mission, a delegation of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), visited Lucknow on Monday. Lucknow municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh with Hyderabad mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and others in Lucknow. (Sourced)

The GHMC delegation, headed by mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, comprised 40 corporators, including R Srinivas Reddy, the in-charge of solid waste management. During the visit, the team toured various key sites such as Smart City office in Lalbagh, intelligent traffic management system and the safe city integrated command and control centre (ICCC).

These facilities are integral to Lucknow’s urban management and governance. The delegation was impressed by the waste-to-wonder UP Darshan Park, a project developed by the LMC using waste materials, embodying the principles of reduce, reuse and recycle. Lucknow municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh provided detailed information about the park to the delegation during its visit there.

On behalf of the LMC, additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava, Arun Kumar Gupta, deputy speaker of the LMC House Girish Gupta, corporator Sushil Kumar Tiwari and environmental engineer Sanjeev Pradhan welcomed the delegation.

The LMC provided a detailed presentation on the work accomplished under the Swachh Bharat Mission, showcasing the city’s innovative initiatives to improve cleanliness and urban management.

GHMC mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi praised LMC’s achievements, saying, “The innovative efforts undertaken by the LMC in the field of sanitation are commendable. These initiatives will inspire us to implement new ideas in our own city.”

Lucknow municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh said, “This visit served as a valuable opportunity for both cities to exchange experiences and best practices. The collaboration is expected to help both municipal bodies improve sanitation and civic amenities in their respective regions.”

“Such inter-city cooperation is considered a vital step towards improving urban sanitation under the Swachh Bharat Mission. The exchange of ideas and experiences between cities not only fosters a learning environment but also strengthens the nationwide cleanliness campaign, further accelerating the mission’s progress across India,” Vijayalakshmi said.