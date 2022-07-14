IIT-Kanpur set to get medical school on its campus
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will lay the foundation stone of 450-bedded Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital on the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) campus on July 16 (Satuday).
K Radhakrishnan, chairman of the Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur, will preside over the ceremony. IIT Kanpur, with its strength in engineering and humanities disciplines, has undertaken the ambitious project of setting up one-of-its-kind medical school.
The medical school has been named after Rakesh Gangwal, an alumnus of the IIT-Kanpur and founder of Indigo Airlines, for his generous contribution of ₹100 crore towards setting up this school.
The medical school will have 450 bedded super speciality hospital and a centre for cancer care with 50 beds. It will also have a research, an academic block and multiple centres of excellence. Academic and residential blocks are being built with the grants received from IBM and REC Foundation.
Prof Abhay Karandikar, director, IIT-Kanpur, said, “The medical school has been envisaged to provide technological solutions to meet medical needs in the country. Everyone is delighted that this ambitious project has come all the way to a stage where we will be laying the foundation stone for it.”
Prof Subramaniam Ganesh, deputy director who heads the task force for this project, said, “The medical school aims to train and nurture next generation medical professionals with a major shift in approach towards medical research and innovation.”
-
23 kg marijuana seized; one arrested for possession of drug
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan will lay the foundation stone of 450-bedded Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology and Yadupati Singhania Super Speciality Hospital on the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur campus on July 16 (Satuday). K Radhakrishnan, chairman of the Board of Governors, Kanpur, will preside over the ceremony. IIT Kanpur, with its strength in engineering and humanities disciplines, has undertaken the ambitious project of setting up one-of-its-kind medical school.
-
Wall of old wada collapsed in Kondhwa, 11 people rescued
As many as 11 people were rescued in Kondhwa after a wall of an old wada structure was collapsed in the early hours of Thursday. The incident took place at around 8 am. Fire officials were immediately rushed to the spot immediately for rescue operations. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, said officials. On Thursday, at least 10 tree fall incidents were reported in Pune, said fire brigade officials.
-
SEC allows PMC to publish ward-wise voters’ list till July 21
The Pune Municipal Corporation on Thursday extended for the third time publishing of the final, ward-wise voters' list. The civic body now has time till July 21 to publish the said list. The earlier deadline was July 16. The PMC needs to visit the website in order to verify the voters, which will take time. Besides, the PMC has got more than 2,400 objections to the draft ward-wise voters' list that was published earlier.
-
Pune civic body to provide free booster doses at 68 centres
Over 5.9 million beneficiaries from Pune district are yet to take their Covid precaution dose, said health department officials. Of these are over 3.1 million beneficiaries are remaining in Pune city. Pune Municipal Corporation to provide 68 vaccination centres run by the health department for free booster dose. Precaution dose can be taken after six months or 26 weeks after the second dose of vaccine.
-
Potholes galore on new roads, PMC to take action against contractors
The Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to take action against contractors behind roads that were constructed just before the monsoon only to develop craters barely two months into the rainy season. With roads having been built under the main road department and the regional ward office, Additional municipal commissioner, Kunal Khemnar asked that a list be prepared of all such roads that were built before the rainy season only to develop potholes barely two months into the monsoon.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics