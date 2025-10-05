Illegal land deals by GST officials expose BJP govt’s functioning: SP chief

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged large-scale corruption among officials of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department, accusing them of using illegal money to buy and sell land across Uttar Pradesh. He also questioned the functioning of the Bharatiya Janata Party government, claiming it has ‘lost control’ over governance. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (Sourced)

In a statement issued on Sunday, Yadav claimed that GST officials are using “illegal money worth hundreds of crores” to purchase and sell land. “There are many such cases of corruption and loot. BJP leaders and their supporters are involved in similar activities in Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, and other districts,” he added.

The SP chief also alleged that BJP leaders and officials are working in collusion. “BJP leaders and officials are plundering the state. The budget is being distributed arbitrarily and public funds are being misused. Dishonesty and corruption are rampant throughout the government,” he said. “Those who get registrations done and earn crores in hours are BJP supporters.”

The SP chief accused the government of allowing illegal mining, land grabbing, and illegal animal trade. He said corruption was widespread in construction works, including the Jal Jeevan Mission, and alleged irregularities in the pothole-free road scheme. “Roads broke and were uprooted soon after construction under this government,” Yadav said.

He added that people across the state are troubled by corruption and expressed confidence that the public will “end the BJP government’s corrupt rule” in the 2027 assembly elections.