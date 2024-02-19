Industry captains to join U.P’s new growth trajectory

Captains of industry will arrive in the state capital to be part of Uttar Pradesh’s new growth trajectory when the three-day investment extravaganza – grounbreaking ceremony 4.0—begins here on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will set the MoUs of over ₹10 lakh crore projects rolling on the occasion. For Representation Only (PTI FILE)

Hinduja group Dheeraj Hinduja will be among those gracing the event as his EV plant (Ashok Leyland) in the state capital will herald new chapter in industrialisation of not only Lucknow, but the entire state. The other top corporate leaders present will include CEO of South West Asia, Samsung, JB Park and CEO of IKEA India Susanne Pulverer. Pulverer is the first woman CEO of Swedish furniture retailer IKEA’s India operation.

The Ahmedabad-based Torrent group will be represented by its managing director Jinal Mehta while Addverb Technologies chairman Jalaj Dani will represent his company.

The top industrialists will address the gathering at an important session “UP-Emerging Destination for Foreign Investments in India.” Chairman and director of LuLu Group M.A Yusuf Ali, vice chairman of Sharaf Group Maj General (retd) Sharfuddin Sharaf and MD of Air Liquide Benoit Renard will express their views at this session on second day of GBC 4.0 on Tuesday.

The others who will address the gathering include Greenko group founder AK Chalamalasetty, CEO of Dorna Carmelo Ezpeleta and CMD of PTC Industries Sachin Agarwal.

Another important session on Day 2 of the event will be “U.P Emerging Hub for AI in India.”

Prominent speakers at this session will include Daniel Naeff, head of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, ETH AI Zurich; Navin Sabharwal, chief architect -AI and head central engineering, HCL Software and Sayed Peerzade, head cloud business, Yotta.

Country Head-Azure, Microsoft, Himani Agarwal will be among the other speakers.

Director, strategic business, NVIDIA South Asia Ganesh Mahabala and head of customer engineering, public sector, Google Cloud India, Pankaj Kumar Shukla will also be there.

Global SVP, chief corporate affairs and public policy officer, InMobi Group Subi Chaturvedi will also address the gathering.

CONCLAVE ON CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Corporate social responsibility projects will be launched. A film on ongoing CSR projects in the state will also be screened.

Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra will address the gathering, along with Invest U.P CEO, Abhishek Prakash.

MoUs for AI PUSH

The Yogi Adityanath government will sign MoUs for collaboration for an AI Centre in the state. The four companies that will sign MoU include Microsoft Corporation, ETH AI Center of Zurich, HCL Software Limited and Wadhwani AI.

A booklet “Destination U.P- Opportunities in AI” will also be launched at this session.