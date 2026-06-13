Investment-cum-robbery racket: Chinhat constable held; hunt on for CRPF SI, two others

A constable posted at Chinhat police station was arrested in connection with an alleged investment scam-cum-robbery racket, while a CRPF sub-inspector identified as one of the key accused remains absconding, officials said on Saturday. Constable Puran Singh was among four people arrested by a joint team of Chinhat police and the East Zone surveillance unit. (For representation)

Constable Puran Singh was among four people arrested by a joint team of Chinhat police and the East Zone surveillance unit. Police said the gang allegedly lured people with promises of doubling their money in a short span and then robbed them after calling them to meetings.

The case came to light after Prabhakar Singh, a resident of Vrindavan Colony, lodged a complaint on June 11. He alleged that his brother Divakar Singh and friend Anoop Shukla were offered unusually high returns on investment within a short period.

According to the complaint, the two men were asked to bring cash for investment. However, upon reaching the designated location, they were allegedly assaulted, threatened and robbed. Based on the complaint, Chinhat police registered a case against Jai Prakash Yadav, Anand Dubey and four unidentified associates under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

During the investigation, police arrested Javed Hussain, 33, and Asif, 34, both residents of Gorakhpur; Pravesh Tripathi, 34, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar; and Puran Singh, 29, a resident of Rajasthan currently serving in the Uttar Pradesh Police.

“The accused were arrested near Hardasikheda canal bridge on Friday night. Police recovered ₹1.25 lakh in cash and two cars,” said DCP (East) Deeksha Sharma.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that they operated as a syndicate targeting people seeking quick returns on investments. They would allegedly call prospective investors to meetings and intimidate them by posing as officials from different police and law-enforcement agencies.

Investigators said Puran Singh’s involvement surfaced during the probe. Police identified Jai Prakash Yadav as a CRPF sub-inspector. He and co-accused Anand Dubey are absconding and teams have been formed to trace them.

Police are also verifying the criminal antecedents of the accused and probing whether the syndicate was involved in similar offences elsewhere.