ITMS generates over 2.5L challans, boosts crime fighting in last 6 months in Lucknow

Highlighting how CCTV-based surveillance has become a game changer, data from the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) under the Smart City project in the state capital reveal that the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) has issued over 2.5 lakh challans, amounting to ₹25 crores. Additionally, it has aided the police in solving cases and alerted emergency services during suspicious activities. For Representation Only (File)

The Smart City project includes two key components: the Safe City Integrated Smart Control Room and the ITMS. Over 1,500 cameras have been installed across various locations, including on Lucknow City Transport Services Ltd. buses.

In the past six months, these cameras have helped the police solve 428 cases in Lucknow, according to data from the Smart City initiative.

“These cases cover a wide range of crimes, including robbery, theft, murder, assault, and sexual molestation,” said Ankit Sharma, project manager of Allied Digital Services Ltd. and in charge of the ITMS centre office at Lalbagh. He added that ITMS cameras can also generate challans by capturing vehicle number plates.

In addition to assisting the police, around 1,000 high-tech cameras installed under the Safe City initiative have triggered over 350 genuine alerts for activities such as public smoking, eve-teasing, and other suspicious behaviour. “These alerts are automatically sent to the 112 control room through the integration system for further action,” Sharma explained.

Over 2.5 lakh challans worth ₹25 crore

In the last six months, ITMS data showed that a total of 2,51,784 challans were issued, amounting to over ₹25 crore. “With each challan costing ₹1,000, this totals ₹25,17,84,000,” said Sharma.

“The cameras installed under the Smart City project have been instrumental in solving numerous cases. Additionally, private cameras have also provided crucial evidence. We are urging the public to adjust their cameras to cover wider angles,” said Raveena Tyagi, DCP Central and spokesperson for Lucknow police.

When asked about the project’s official launch, municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh explained that while both ITMS and Safe City are fully operational, the formal inauguration of the Safe City project is still pending. He noted that the police are actively using smart city cameras to solve cases, but a date for the official launch has yet to be finalised.