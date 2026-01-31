Jeddah flight returns to Lucknow after cabin pressure issue

A Jeddah-bound flight was forced to make an emergency return to Lucknow after it lost cabin pressure when it was near Mumbai on Friday, airport sources said. While some passengers suffered breathing discomfort as a result of the snag, all were brought back safely, they added. (File)

According to the sources, Saudia flight SV-891 took off from the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at 12:23 pm, slightly behind schedule from its planned 12:05 pm departure. The aircraft was carrying 275 passengers, four pilots, and six cabin crew members.

Shortly after the flight approached Mumbai airspace, a technical issue related to cabin pressure was detected. The snag reportedly led to uneasiness and breathing difficulty for some passengers.

The pilots initially contacted the Mumbai air traffic control seeking permission for an emergency landing, but were unable to secure clearance there. The crew then coordinated with Lucknow ATC and received immediate approval to return.

The aircraft safely landed back in Lucknow approximately 82 minutes after takeoff, around 1:45 pm. The officials confirmed that the landing was smooth and no injuries were reported.

As per the latest updates, the aircraft was stationed at the Lucknow airport while a team of engineers conducted a detailed technical inspection.

Second Saudia flight scare in Lucknow

This was the second technical scare involving a Saudia aircraft in Lucknow in recent months. Last July 15, flight SV-3112 experienced a landing malfunction as smoke and sparks were seen coming from the landing gear area. That aircraft was carrying 242 Haj pilgrims at the time. The pilot acted swiftly to halt the aircraft safely on the runway, preventing a potentially serious accident.

Preliminary findings had suggested a hydraulic system leak led to the issue in one of the wheels.

BOX: What is Cabin Pressurisation?

Commercial aircraft cruise at altitudes of 30,000 to 40,000 feet, where natural air pressure and oxygen levels are too low for humans to breathe normally. Cabin pressurisation artificially maintains air pressure equivalent to 6,000–8,000 feet altitude, allowing passengers and crew to breathe comfortably.