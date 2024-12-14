Jhansi jailor attacked by criminal’s son, hospitalised

Jhansi jailor Kastoori Lal Gupta and a constable, Arjun Kumar, were brutally attacked by four armed assailants on Saturday while enroute to Jhansi railway station to board a Hyderabad-bound train for a training program. The incident left Gupta with a fractured hand and multiple injuries, while the constable also sustained serious wounds. The incident left Gupta with a fractured hand and multiple injuries (Sourced)

The attack occurred near the Allahabad Bank intersection when the auto-rickshaw carrying Gupta and Kumar was intercepted by a four-wheeler. Four men, armed with sticks and rods, emerged and dragged Gupta out of the vehicle, launching a merciless assault. When Kumar tried to defend him, he too was struck by the attackers.

The injured duo was rushed to the district hospital by police, where Gupta was found to have a fractured hand and severe bruises. They were later referred to the medical college for advanced treatment due to the seriousness of their injuries.

According to preliminary investigations, one of the attackers was identified as Amit Yadav, son of notorious criminal Kamlesh Yadav. Kamlesh, a history-sheeter with 38 cases against him, had recently been transferred from Jhansi jail to Hamirpur jail for his disruptive activities. The transfer is believed to have angered his son, Amit, who attacked with his associates, said police.

Superintendent of police (SP) City Gyanendra Kumar Singh stated, “We have identified one of the attackers and are working to apprehend the others.” “An FIR has been registered at the Nawabad police station against the four assailants”

Police conducted raids across the city, including Yadav’s residence in Pulia Number 9, Nagra area, following the assault.