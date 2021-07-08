KGMU, HBTU sign MoU to promote research

: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between King George’s Medical University (KGMU), and Harcourt Butler Technical University(HBTU), Kanpur to promote mutual research and cooperation.

Lt Gen Bipin Puri, vice chancellor of King George’s Medical University, Lucknow, and Prof Samsher, vice chancellor, Harcourt Butler Technical University Kanpur signed the MoU at KGMU on Thursday.

“This will bring together the disciplines of engineering and medicine to conduct research and development in the field of biomedical application,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, spokesperson, KGMU.

Both the universities agreed to enter into this agreement for the purpose of academic and educational cooperation, establish a collaborative program in research in healthcare technologies using reverse engineering and 3D printing and cooperate in their mutual interest for a range of higher educational research activities.

This will bring together the two disciplines of engineering and medicine to conduct research and development in the field of biomedical application of 3D printing and medical device designing, said Dr Singh. Prof Divya Mehrotra, Faculty In-charge of the 3D DHR GeMS Lab, Prof RK Garg, Faculty incharge MoU Cell at KGMU were also present on the occasion.