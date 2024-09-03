LDA puts in place new tendering policies to improve project quality

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has implemented new guidelines that are aimed at enhancing the quality of construction of development projects in the state capital. The decision was taken in a meeting held on Monday. LDA has revised its tendering process to address different project scales more effectively (For representation)

These changes come in response to observed issues with quality control in the ongoing works, as noted by vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar during in his recent reviews and inspections.

Under the revised procedures, the process for issuing tenders has become more stringent. Specifically, for projects with cost estimates up to ₹10 lakh, the vice-chairman will now be responsible for granting in-principal approval before tenders can be issued. This approval will be given only for projects deemed necessary, ensuring that resources are allocated to essential works. LDA will only proceed with issuing tenders once this approval is secured, read a press note by lDA.

For tenders exceeding ₹5 crore, LDA will now adopt a Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) method. This approach will evaluate vendors based on both the quality of their work and the cost of their services, aiming to uphold higher standards in project execution and ensure that the most qualified vendors are selected, the note read.

LDA has revised its tendering process to address different project scales more effectively. For projects with cost estimates ranging from ₹40 lakh to ₹2 crore, the process will involve first opening and evaluating technical bids, followed by the assessment of financial bids. This sequence is designed to ensure that technical qualifications are thoroughly vetted before considering cost.

For works valued between ₹2 crore and ₹5 crore, the LDA will implement a Standard Bid Document (S.B.D.) process. This involves holding a pre-bid meeting where potential vendors can seek clarifications and discuss project requirements before the bids are formally submitted. Following the pre-bid meeting, both technical and financial bids will be evaluated and approved.

These comprehensive changes are designed to strengthen the e-tendering system, improve oversight, and ensure that only experienced and qualified vendors handle authority projects, said a LDA official.