LDA raises floor area ratio for high rises

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Friday raised the floor area ratio (FAR) for multi-storey buildings on both sides of Kisan Path, Shaheed Path and Green Corridor. Buildings with more units can now come up near Shaheed Path and Kisan Path. (File)

In its board meeting on Friday, it approved a proposal to raise FAR from 2.5 to 4.0 in developed areas and 5.0 in under-developed area, allowing builders to construct taller buildings with more units on a plot of land.

This step was taken to check illegal constructions alongside these stretches of highways.

“Builders used to construct high rises on Kisan Path, Shaheed Path and Green Corridor beyond permissible limit. As the FAR has now been increased, they can do so legally and LDA can earn revenue from it as well,” an LDA official said.

The meeting was chaired by divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and LDA vice chairperson Prathmesh Kumar.

The board also approved the leasing of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Auditorium located on Kanpur Road to a private company for its operation and maintenance. The auditorium, which has a seating capacity of 2,650, includes two smaller auditoriums, canteens, and ample parking. It will be leased to alleviate the financial burden of its maintenance and utility costs.

Additionally, the board decided to address encroachment issues on Rani Laxmi Bai Marg, where 18 families were unlawfully occupying defence land. These families will be relocated to Pradhan Mantri Awas units in Vasant Kunj and Sharda Nagar Extension as part of a displacement policy.

Lastly, the board approved the transfer of plots allocated by the Lucknow Improvement Trust, which allows for two 30-year lease renewals with a 50% increase in annual rent. These changes are expected to facilitate urban growth and improve administrative efficiency.

Regarding infrastructure, LDA also allocated two lands for the development of power stations, leasing 1,674.38 square meters in Vinamra Khand and 764 square meters in Vishesh Khand to the electricity department for 90 years.

Furthermore, the board revised the procedure for collecting security deposits related to building construction. The security amounts for solar energy systems, rainwater harvesting, and tree planting will now be deposited into the Authority Fund at the time of map approval, streamlining the process.

Regarding land acquisition, LDA approved acquiring 1,710.2433 acres in Bakkas and Sonai Kanjehra under the IT City scheme, with an estimated expenditure of ₹1,030.31 crore. They also sanctioned the acquisition of 1,197.984 acres of land in villages like Bakkas and Malukpur Dhakaya for the Wellness City scheme, with a projected cost of ₹1,441.27 crore, the note added.