 LU research scholars oppose biometric attendance notice - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
LU research scholars oppose biometric attendance notice

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 03, 2024 07:34 AM IST

As per the UGC norms, a research scholar not engaged in teaching activities must spend 6-10 hours per week working on their PhD in the university.

Research scholars at Lucknow University are opposing an official notice that necessitates biometric attendance for those awarded junior research fellowships (JRF). In protest of the notice issued to department heads, the scholars staged a protest in front of the administrative block on Monday.

Research scholars stage a protest on Lucknow University campus on Monday
Research scholars not wishing to be named said that as part of their research works they were often required to go out of station. Besides, they also reported to their guides and the fresh notice would only increase their workload.

One of them also said that this will shift their focus from research works. They also said that if the university did not take a decision is their favour they would then protest on a larger scale.

Later, the scholars handed over two memorandums, stating why biometric attendance should not be applicable on research scholars and what problems could biometric attendance lead to, to chief proctor Rakesh Dwivedi.

LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said a review committee had been formed over the issue. “The committee will be giving out recommendations about the biometric attendance along with other guidelines for JRF and other research scholars,” said Srivastava.

