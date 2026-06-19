LU rolls out action plan to prevent religious conversions on campus

LUCKNOW In a move following directives from the Jan Bhavan, Lucknow University (LU) on Thursday announced a comprehensive preventive action plan to curb religious conversion activities on the campus. The initiative aims to safeguard the security, dignity and mental freedom of its vast student strength, which includes over 16,000 campus enrollees and 556 affiliated colleges. The university will conduct workshops and sessions on the issue while also activating an anti-ragging cell and student welfare cell; the university will also set up sensitive counselling cells for students to share related concerns. (File Photo)

In a letter, the Jan Bhawan directed the university to safeguard students’ security, dignity and mental freedom, and to prevent any activity that influences, threatens, pressures or lures students into religious conversion, shared LU registrar Bhavna Mishra.

LU spokesperson Mukul Srivastava said: “The nodal officers have been named in compliance with the directives of the governor and chancellor of state universities Anandiben Patel.”

As part of the initiative, the university has appointed senior faculty members as nodal officers with different tasks. They are – Prof Kusum Yadav of bio-chemistry department, dean (student welfare), Prof Archana Verma of sociology department, chief proctor, Prof Sheela Mishra of statistics department and director, Legal Cell.

While the university will continue keeping vigil over students for any kind of practices related to religious conversion, students will be able to reach out to the officers through various means. The university will conduct workshops and sessions on the issue while also activating an anti-ragging cell and student welfare cell; the university will also set up sensitive counselling cells for students to share related concerns.

Prof Kusum Yadav will be the nodal officer to include awareness on the issue in sessions and inform girl students. Prof Sheela Mishra will be nodal officer to organise special lectures and discussions to build ethical values, logical thinking and awareness on legal rights among students, with focus on preventing any kind of exploitation or luring.

LU will also set up sensitive counselling cells where students can share concerns confidently. These will be headed by Prof Archana Verma.

The dean (student welfare) will be nodal officer to activate the anti-ragging cell, student welfare cell and keep continuous watch through PTA meetings and informal student interactions. The office order announced that the chief proctor will be the nodal officer for strengthening security and restricting entry of outsiders in hostels and conduct surprise inspections.

The order also stated that the director, legal cell, be appointed nodal officer for proactive legal action. If any person or group attempts conversion activities on campus or in hostels, local administration and police will be informed immediately and strict legal action will be ensured under UP’s anti-conversion law.

Following governor Anandiben Patel’s directive to all medical, dental colleges and other higher education institutions in the state to establish religious conversion prevention cells (Dharmantaran Roktham Cells), institutions across UP are gearing up to implement the order on their campuses.

The directive follows a series of investigations linked to KGMU over the past two years, in which police registered cases and carried out searches and arrests while probing allegations of organised efforts to influence individuals for religious conversion. The allegations, which remain subject to judicial proceedings, triggered a wider discussion about student safety and institutional accountability.