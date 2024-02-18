LU signs 8 MoUs for academic collabs at 3-day summit

Three-day National Summit of Institutional Leaders at the Lucknow University concluded with several institutions signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs) on institutional collaborations to strengthen academic linkages. The event witnessed at least eight MoUs being signed with the LU. (File)

A collaborative effort between the Lucknow University and Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya aims at enhancing cultural and educational exchanges and fostering a dynamic environment for students and faculty. The agreement between the Faculty of Engineering and Technology of the LU and Conquer Technology, Hyderabad focuses on collaborative IOS app development.

The collaboration between the LU’s Department of Chemistry and Life Activist Private Limited is designed to promote industry-academic programmes, facilitate the exchange of faculty, and provide opportunities for internships.

The collaboration between the Institute of Management Sciences, LU and Indian Industries Association encompasses various aspects, including infrastructure development, industrial visits, and membership benefits.

The tie up between Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, LU and Jedux Parenteral Private Limited focused on developmental opportunities, summer training, and winter internships.

The collaboration between Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow, and Babasaheb Bhimrao University, Muzaffarpur in Bihar facilitates institutional exchanges, acceptance of graduates and researchers for study and research, and exchange programmes.

Atmiya University, Rajkot and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University, Sikar in Rajasthan focuses on institutional exchanges, organisation of conferences, and sharing credit and non-credit moot programmes.