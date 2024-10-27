Lucknow breathes better as low temps bring down AQI to 77

Air quality in the state capital improved for the second consecutive day on Saturday. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported the city’s air quality index (AQI) at 77, marking a drop from Friday’s level of 90. With satisfactory air quality, sensitive individuals may experience mild breathing discomfort. (File)

UC Shukla, regional officer of the U.P. Pollution Control Board, said the drop in AQI is largely due to weather conditions. “The improved AQI can be attributed to weather conditions. Low temperatures create low pressure, causing pollutants to remain suspended in the air,” he explained.

BR Ambedkar University recorded an AQI of 49, classifying it in the “good” category, while Gomti Nagar station reported 42, also under “good.” Meanwhile, Kendriya Vidyalaya registered a higher AQI of 133, falling into the “moderate” range. Similarly, Lalbagh station reported 80 (”satisfactory”), and Talkatora station showed 134 (”moderate”). Kukrail Picnic Spot, however, recorded the lowest AQI at 38, reflecting good air quality.

With satisfactory air quality, sensitive individuals may experience mild breathing discomfort. However, in the moderate category, those with lung conditions, asthma, or heart diseases might face more noticeable breathing difficulties.

According to the CPCB, AQI levels are categorised as follows: 0-50 is “good,” 51-100 is “satisfactory,” 101-200 is “moderate,” 201-300 is “poor,” 301-400 is “very poor,” and levels above 400 are deemed “severe.”