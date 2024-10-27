Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Lucknow breathes better as low temps bring down AQI to 77

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 27, 2024 06:20 AM IST

UC Shukla, regional officer of the U.P. Pollution Control Board, said the drop in AQI is largely due to weather conditions.

Air quality in the state capital improved for the second consecutive day on Saturday. Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported the city’s air quality index (AQI) at 77, marking a drop from Friday’s level of 90.

With satisfactory air quality, sensitive individuals may experience mild breathing discomfort. (File)
With satisfactory air quality, sensitive individuals may experience mild breathing discomfort. (File)

UC Shukla, regional officer of the U.P. Pollution Control Board, said the drop in AQI is largely due to weather conditions. “The improved AQI can be attributed to weather conditions. Low temperatures create low pressure, causing pollutants to remain suspended in the air,” he explained.

BR Ambedkar University recorded an AQI of 49, classifying it in the “good” category, while Gomti Nagar station reported 42, also under “good.” Meanwhile, Kendriya Vidyalaya registered a higher AQI of 133, falling into the “moderate” range. Similarly, Lalbagh station reported 80 (”satisfactory”), and Talkatora station showed 134 (”moderate”). Kukrail Picnic Spot, however, recorded the lowest AQI at 38, reflecting good air quality.

With satisfactory air quality, sensitive individuals may experience mild breathing discomfort. However, in the moderate category, those with lung conditions, asthma, or heart diseases might face more noticeable breathing difficulties.

According to the CPCB, AQI levels are categorised as follows: 0-50 is “good,” 51-100 is “satisfactory,” 101-200 is “moderate,” 201-300 is “poor,” 301-400 is “very poor,” and levels above 400 are deemed “severe.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //